Layers of sounds, pulsing drones & performance art

Live performance is the name of the game in Hastings as the Coastal Currents Festival moves into its third weekend.

Sound artist Riz Maslen brings her extraordinary mix of electronics to Borough Wines in Robertson Street, Hastings on Saturday from 11 am to 11pm and on Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Ray Lee

There is also a free live performance on Saturday evening from 8.30pm, of a new sonic work called From the Elsewhere, where layers of sound take the audience somewhere between reality and dreams.

Riz Maslen has played at the Montreaux Jazz Festival, composed for Kew Gardens and English National Opera, released her brand of music on some of the top independent labels and has come to create a sound which embraces jazz, folk, psychedelia and post rock.

Electronic light and sound is also at the heart of Ray Lee’s award-winning Siren, a whirling, spinning spectacle of mechanical movement as a forest of large metal tripods with rotating arms emit an extraordinary chorus of pulsing electronic drones, akin to an ethereal choir. The audience moves through the installation and the sound pulses around them hypnotically, creating a compelling visual image.

Ray Lee is a composer, artist and performer. He was awarded British Composer of the Year for Sonic Art in 2012.

Siren will be at St Mary in the Castle tonight (Friday, September 15) at 8pm and there are two performances tomorrow (Saturday) at 6 and 8pm. Booking in advance is essential as space is limited.

Tickets are £6 from coastalcurrents.org.uk/raylee.

If you happen to be travelling by Southeastern train between Hastings and St Leonards tomorrow

(Saturday) and Sunday (16 and 17 September), you might get more than you bargained for.

Performance artist Louise Ashcroft will transform your journey into a seascape of sounds and spoken word as she roams the carriages with a large suitcase of interactive props and instruments, immersing travellers in sonic stories of sea monsters.

She will be back in Hastings on Sunday, September 24, from 1pm when she presents her rock band musical, Monsters of the Deep, on the roof of the toilet block in Warrior Square.

 For the full Coastal Currents programme visit coastalcurrents.org.uk