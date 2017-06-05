40 years after first album from iconic mod band

From The Jam will bring all the power and intensity of the post-punk era to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on June 15.

This is the 40th Anniversary Tour 1977 – 2017 featuring bassist Bruce Foxton, formerly of The Jam, the band which brought us blisteringly anthems such as Going Underground and Eton Rifles.

From The Jam also includes vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings and drummer Mike Randon, and the tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s debut album In The City. The band will be performing a selection of songs from the album as well The Jam’s greatest hits.

Foxton said: “I can’t believe it’s 40 years since we were first signed to Polydor. It’s a testament to the strength of the songs and of course the fans that we are able to continue touring with the intensity that we do.”

The Jam exploded onto the music scene in 1977 delivering their ferocious mission statement with debut single In The City – and in 1978 released their third album All Mod Cons. The Jam became the sound of British youth and one of the biggest selling bands in British history. In 2000, Q magazine placed All Mod Cons at Number 50 in its list of the 100 Greatest British Albums Ever.

Bruce says he is “looking forward to playing some of the songs live that we originally never did get round to playing all those years ago. The band are on fire right now and really looking forward to getting our teeth into the 40th anniversary dates.”

His new album Smash The Clock, crowd-funded through Pledge Music and released in May 2016, was co-written with Russell Hastings and featured guest appearances from Paul Weller, Wilko Johnson and Paul Jones. The album was recorded at Weller’s Black Barn studios. Support comes from Secret Affair which had hits with My World and Time For Action. Tickets £25 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.