A chance to meet Jake Bugg during his visit to Bexhill

Come down and meet Jake Bugg at Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill on Wednesday November 22 from 6pm. He will be there ahead of his acoustic gig at the the De La Warr Pavilion.

Jake released his stunning new album Hearts That Strain, recorded in Nashville back in September on Virgin EMI, the first taste of which is the breezy single How Soon The Dawn, a collaboration with Dan Auerbach. Working with Grammy Award winning producer David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney, Jake recorded the album in Nashville with some of the best players in the history of popular music. As part of American Sound Studio’s legendary house band The Memphis Boys, Gene Chrisman and Bobby Woods provided the chops on such pivotal records as Dusty In Memphis, In The Ghetto, Suspicious Minds and Dark End Of The Street, cutting their teeth in sessions with Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick.

“They’re old guys but they’re amazing,” Jake said. “It was ten to five and then that’s it. They’d pack up and we’d done two or three tunes. It was a mad vibe being from England and meeting these absolute legends and then cutting some tracks with them.”

To coincide with the album’s release Jake has set out on an intimate solo acoustic tour including the DLWP. Alongside the single Dan Auerbach also played on shuffling rockabilly get-down I Can Burn Alone and In The Event Of My Demise, while rising star Noah Cyrus (younger sister of Miley) shares the vocals on one of the albums stand out moments Waiting.

DLWP tickets £22.50 from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.