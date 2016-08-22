A “confident and accomplished” artist now at the top of her game

Super-classy soul singer Laura Mvula is touring this autumn and in between dates at major venues in the likes of Glasgow and Birmingham, she comes to Bexhill on Sunday November 20.

The announcement of this new UK headline tour comes hot on the heels of news of her second Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlisting, in as little as three years, for her mesmerising and critically acclaimed album The Dreaming Room.

Recorded over a twelve month period The Dreaming Room is an expansion of what was an already captivating sound. The heavenly vocal layering, the unexpected, complex diversions and the grandeur are still all there but now with the addition of buzzy analogue synths and electric guitar lines. If Laura’s debut album, Sing to The Moon, was the sound of a young artist honing her craft, then this latest work can be described as the sound of a confident and accomplished lyricist - still reflecting her distinctive, signature sound, but showing the progression of an artist who has truly come into her own.

Upon its release in 2013, Sing to The Moon quickly became a firm favourite amongst both critics and fans-alike, establishing the Birmingham-native as one of the UK’s most promising musicians, and propelling what would later become her distinct and signature sound overseas,

The vocal on that album was pretty much the happy result of her Caribbean DNA, a Birmingham upbringing and a lifetime’s informal training in church choirs. Mvula also did four years as a music undergrad at Birmingham’s Conservatoire.

Her first album eventually caught the attention of the prestigious BET awarding body, which went on to nominate her for Best International Act. Following an extensive tour taking in dates across the UK, Europe and North America throughout much of 2013/14, where Laura not only took on much of the instrumentation but also the role of show director, she returned to the studio to get to work on her latest album.

After the buzz surrounding her live dates earlier this year, Laura has more than proved her place as one of the UK’s most exciting live performers. Tickets £19.50 are available now from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.

