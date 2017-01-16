A fascinating blend of music and personality in Nautilus

Nautilus is an intriguing musical pairing made up of two telented performers.

Anne Niepold (from Belgium) who plays diatonic accordion is a force of nature. Brash and adventurous, she takes the humble accordion in startling directions.

Gregory Jolivet from France is simply one of the best hurdy-gurdy players in the world – funky, melodic, poly-rhythmic and effortlessly tuneful. They have joined forces for the first time in new duo project, Nautilus, and will perform at St Clement’s church in Hastings Old Town on Friday February 10. For tickets call 0788 7948853.

The concert includes solo and duo performances. Expect great tunes inspired by their respective folk traditions and their own brilliantly crafted contemporary compositions designed to test these traditional instruments to the limit. They’re both charming, charismatic and very funny too, and musical satisfaction is guaranteed.

