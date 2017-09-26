A veritable feast of Puccini opera

Almost like buses, you wait patiently for a production of opera La Boheme to come along, then three arrive at once.

On Saturday evening Barefoot Opera’s version will be performed at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings, while there will also be a gala production at Rye College’s Milligan Theatre by Euphonia Studio, directed by Alisdair Kitchen, as part of Rye Arts Festival, and the mighty Royal Opera House will broadcast live across the nation to cinema screens on Tuesday.

Barefoot Opera’s captivating, youthful new production of Puccini’s classic love story had the thumbs-up from reviewer Brian Hick when it had its first outing in early September.

He wrote: “It is easy to forget that La Boheme is essentially an intimate work. The voices may be large but the emotions are very personal. The great strength of Jenny Miller’s new production for Barefoot Opera is that it drew on these realities and made them the heart of the evening. The lit umbrellas and the hints of prostitution which underpin the story were very effective to convey this intimacy. Added to this was one of the finest small ensembles supporting the work I can recall. It was a stroke of genius to include Milos Milosovic on the accordion, its gently melancholic tones being absolutely in tune with the unfolding pathos of the drama.”

Director Jenny Miller commented: “I am particularly pleased to present La Bohème with the Barefoot Opera spirit...that is, with a very young cast and a very ‘gypsy’ band, to allow this opera, so often predictably staid and performed by stars in their 40s, a sense of real youthfulness.”

Tickets cost £18.50 in advance (£20 on the door), £16 concessions, £10 under 15. Available from Hastings Tourist Office and online at www.barefootopera.com.

Tickets costing £30 are still available for the Rye Arts Festival production which was featured in The Guardian as a top classical music pick and starts at 6.30pm. By all accounts Ranneveig Karadottir has alredy had the audience weeping in her role as Mimi.

ROH Live presents La Boheme on Tuesday - catch this at local venues such as Kino Rye and Kino Teatr in St Leonards at 7.15pm.