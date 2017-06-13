Acclaimed tribute to Tina Turner

Now in its sixth successful year, with a 60 date theatre tour booked for 2017, Totally Tina is the longest running tribute to the amazing Tina Turner. The show comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings tomorrow night, Saturday June 17, from 7.30pm.

Liverpool based singer Justine Riddoch was a winner of Stars In Their Eyes who in 2011 decided to create a full-on concert style tribute show to honour Miss Turner’s amazing career. Expect all the classics from River Deep, Mountain High through to Simply The Best. Tickets £23.