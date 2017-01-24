Adventurous and original musician

Following a North America tour, and straight from performing in the Bristol Old Vic’s production of The Snow Queen, strikingly original performer Gwyneth Herbert brings her acclaimed trio show to Kino-Teatr.

This rare home town performance is on Friday February 3 at 7.30pm - tickets £12. Gwyneth has released six acclaimed albums, shared stages with Boy George, Amy Winehouse and John Cooper Clarke, made numerous appearances on radio, co-created three musicals and a film, and had her arrangement of a Swahili folk-song performed by 100,000 children at once.

