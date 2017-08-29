Album has been a labour of love

As The Tide Turns is the much-anticipated debut album from Hastings six piece folk punk unit Matilda’s Scoundrels - and it’s one from the heart.

The band describes it as a labour of love drawn from experience, passion and belief.

The album is available to pre-order now from www.tnsrecords.co.uk ahead of its release on September 8. It will be out on vinyl and CD and the band has a pre-order t-shirt exclusive offer for the first 25 pre-orders which will receive a limited edition mailer spray painted and screen printed by the band.

Formed in 2014, Matilda’s Scoundrels has been building a solid reputation around the country and supporting the likes of The Levellers, Ferocious Dog, and The Goddamn Gallows while also appearing at festivals.

The band blends traditional punk instruments with accordion, mandolin, tin whistle and gravelly vocals all of which makes for an exciting mix of music and energy.

They said: “As The Tide Turns has been a labour of love for all of us as a band for over eight months from initially recording it to getting it all finished, and we couldn’t be happier with what we managed to achieve. This album offers a few party tunes to get you in the mood for drinking with your mates, but it also offers so much more with us having written about our experiences in the Calais Jungle through to protest songs inspired by people marching against all manner of issues to the massive injustices being experienced the world over by privatised penal systems and so much more.

“It’s an album we feel is about the times we live in right now, and about the opportunity to change the direction that all this crazy shit is going into a positive future, which is what inspired the album name - which itself we felt was the feel of the album from the songs we have written for it over the last two years. We hope you all enjoy it as much as we did writing it all and we can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The next hometown show for Matilda’s Scoundrels is “a little punk festival” known as Wotsit Called Fest that runs on September 29/30 at The Palace in Hastings, and the band will also be playing a Battle Festival gig on Saturday October 14 at the Bull Inn.