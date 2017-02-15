Amazing line-up for Fat Tuesday

As preparations peak and final bands are slotted into place, Fat Tuesday’s organisers announce an exciting unplugged line up, an avant garde programme in Sunday Sonics, and a full agenda of talks and panels for Monday’s Unconvention.

Unplugged Saturday on February 25 sees a mindblowing 200 gigs in one afternoon with 40 acts covering a huge variety of musical styles. It is the one day where International piano players (Miwako Miki) can rub shoulders with Transylvanian Gypsy Rock bands (Ingrid Pitt Orchestra) and where established artists (Mike Willis or Trevor Moss) share a stage with emerging musicians (Meraki). Expect wonderful performances from Matilda’s Scoundrels, King Size Slim, Vocal Explosion, Barefoot Busking, Glashin, Le Skiv, Conan Mac and Arís, plus others.

Three Sunday Sonics follows on February 25 when Danny Pockets and James Wvr bring the best in Sonic and Visual exploration in an afternoon and evening of audio visual joy. Hastings and St Leonards has long been an established melting pot of visual art, music, film and performance, so here Fat Tuesday will present a “supreme” selection of visual and sonic innovators from across the UK in two fantastic venues.

Artists and performers will occupy the basement floor of the Borough Wines Building from midday to 4 with Video Art. Performance and Spoken Word. The event will move to Wow and Flutter for the Launch of the Looking At You Pagebreak Fanzine, then on to Printworks for an evening of Sonic Entertainment.

Unconvention Monday follows with a chance for musicians and anyone wanting a knowledge of the music industry, both locally and nationally to attend and listen to panelists impart a wealth of information and experience. This conference is completely free, just register at Eventbrite for the morning session with launch of Music City and the afternoon session in order to secure one of the few remaining seats. Unconvention is a one-day music conference aimed at the grass roots of the industry. Featuring panellist conversations with BBC Introducing The South and workshops about the future of the music industry, with tips and discussions about how to get on in the industry.