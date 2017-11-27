An evening of beautiful and inspiring music

Battle Choral Society performed two very different musical offerings to a full church and very appreciative audience. Both were from masters of 20th century music - Leonard Bernstein and the Chichester Psalms, and Benjamin Britten with Saint Nicolas Cantata.

Looking around the stage area, it was quite different to the usual Requiems and Masses that the choir is rightly known for. The timpani and percussion area had grown considerably; the orchestra was just composed of strings; a piano with two players adding to the sound for the Cantata; the organ joining in and finally, Battle Abbey School girls’ choir under the direction of Judith Coleman. And, as usual, the singers of the Choral Society, the more mature voices and dynamics combining with all the different instruments and younger voices. All these came under the direction of conductor John Langridge.

Chichester Psalms has echoes of Bernstein’s edgy and extremely rhythmic music with periods of quiet reflection. From the opening Adonai, Scott Storey’s beautiful and clear treble voice was in complete control of this lovely section and rightly deserved his ovation. The final piece set to Psalm 133 was again in complete contrast to other parts and ended in the utter silence of the main choir singing Gam ya-had, United in Unity. Before the interval the string section gave a quiet and meaningful rendition of Samuel Barbers Adagio for Strings.

Saint Nicolas Cantata was composed by Britten’s to celebrate the centenary of Lancing College, and the difficult solo part was written especially for his partner the great tenor Peter Pears. The tenor soloist Steven Mills was more than capable of dealing with the difficult rhythmic music and proved to be a very fine Saint Nicolas. With the whole range of the orchestra included in the various sections from percussion to piano duets performed by Duncan Reid and Francis Rayner, together with the organist Richard Eldridge, there were times when it was almost overwhelming. However, the Battle Abbey School girls took full advantage of the excellent acoustics, and sounded so clear and note-perfect it was a joy to hear them singing with such beauty. In the middle of the Cantata, Britten included two hymns for choir and audience which gave a spine tingling Amen at the end. The smaller numbers of the Choral Society gave their usual assured enjoyable performance which enhanced an evening of beautiful and inspiring music.