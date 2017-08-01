Andy Panayi quartet is next up for Jazz Hastings session

Andy Panayi has been a feature of the UK jazz scene for nearly 40 years. A multi-skilled artist, Andy composes, arranges and plays flutes and saxophones as well as the clarinet. He leads a selection of both jazz and classical groups.

His quartet, which will be playing next Tuesday night, August 8, at the monthly Jazz Hastings session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade, specialises in playing well-known standards alongside original compositions.

In his career, Andy has performed and recorded with singers like Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Georgie Fame, Peter Skellen, Madeleine Bell and Patty Austin. With Andy will be Terry Seabrook on piano and Nigel Thomas on bass. A special guest will be the Belfast-born Darren Beckett on drums. He has toured all over the world and plays regularly with Brandon Flowers and Madeleine Peyroux.

Doors open 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Admission £10.