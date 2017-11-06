Battle Light Opera welcomes West End singer to its production team

Fresh from the delights of presenting The Music Man this week, Battle Light Opera Group is “delighted” to have secured the services of a multi Olivier award nominee and West End star Sophie-Louise Dann as artistic consultant for their production of Made in Dagenham to be performed in May next year.

Sophie-Louise actually created the role of Barbara Castle in the original West End production and has agreed to hold a series of workshops with the cast to give them insight into characters and some coaching on roles.

Her extensive career has encompassed the worlds of musical theatre, opera, TV and film. She has recently focused her time on new British nusical theatre and has earned a reputation as one of the UK’s theatrical leading ladies.

Her West End credits include Celia in The Girls (Phoenix; 2017 Olivier award nomination for Best Actress in a musical), Paula Paxton in Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix); Barbara Castle MP in Made in Dagenham (Adelphi); Diana DiVane in Lend Me A Tenor the musical (Gielgud; 2012 Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Role in a Musical), and numerous leading roles for D’Oyly Carte Opera Company (Savoy).

Other roles she has enjoyed are Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray, Mrs Beaver in The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Spend, Spend, Spend and seasons at Chichester and Regent’s Park Open Air.

Her TV, film and radio credits include Doctors, Trapped! – Ever After, Mr. Bean, Goodnight Sweetheart, The Phantom Of The Opera.

Sophie is a regular guest artiste on BBC R2’s Friday Night Is Music Night and as a soloist on the concert platform. In cabaret she has performed her one woman show in London, New York and LA.

BLOG is holding a familiarisation evening and auditions for Made in Dagenham in December. For more details please visit the group’s facebook page, www.battlelightoperagroup..co.uk or - even better - catch their remaining performances of The Music Man tonight (Friday) and tomorrow at the Battle Memorial Hall, tickets available from 01424 211140 and www.battlelightoperagroup..co.uk