Beloved synth/pop band which has blazed a trail through the decades

Tickets go on sale this morning (Friday) for OMD, the English New Wave/synthpop band - more fulsomely known as Orchestral Maneoevres In The Dark - from the 1980s which achieved huge success with hits such as Enola Gay and Joan of Ark.

“We did feel like we were doing something that was changing the world,” said Andy of those early days when OMD would shock TV audiences with their weird new-wave on Top Of The Pops.

The band will perform at the De La Warr Pavilion on Wednesday November 15 - tickets cost £35 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

OMD developed a strong fan base in the 1980s, before returning to the fore in 2006, selling over 40 million records worldwide.

Signed first to Factory Records and then snapped up by Virgin, the duality in OMD was plain to see from the start, as Peter Saville’s minimalist artwork belied the warmth of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys’ songwriting. OMD’s influence has become ubiquitous; The xx, the Killers and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy have cited the band as an inspiration.

Now they return with new album The Punishment Of Luxury, a collection of stylish synth-pop and masterful songcraft that sees OMD edge out of their comfort zone without compromising their integrity.

“It’s almost like we’ve gone back to being teenagers after all these years,” says Andy. “We just do whatever we want and there’s no record company to tell us what we can or can’t do.”

The band were thrown off-balance in July 2013 when long-time drummer Malcolm Holmes suffered a serious heart attack onstage at a sweltering concert in Toronto on the English Electric tour. Malcolm, who joined OMD in 1980, is in good spirits today but can no longer drum under doctor’s orders. His replacement is Stuart Kershaw who has now been playing live with the band for the last year and has previously co-written several OMD tracks, most notably Sailing on the Seven Seas.

In common with English Electric, this latest album explores several themes but the prevailing mood is one of wistful nostalgia and idealised romance, of what might have been.