Blurt and Near Jazz Experience

When poet/puppeteer Ted Milton picked up the alto sax for the first time he experienced catharsis.

After his short-lived sax tutor told him he couldn’t teach anything without spoiling his aspiring pupil’s idiosyncrasy, he formed Blurt in 1979. Some 38 years later Blurt comes to the Kino-Teatr in St Leonards for a double header on Thursday February 23 from 7.30pm onwards.

Local music lovers will already be familiar with the work of The Near Jazz Experience, which is comprised of Terry Edwards, Mark Bedford and Simon Charterton, and who return to play a full set following last summer’s Tongue and Groove show.

Tickets are £10, available from Kino-Teatr box office and online from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/330772