Brazilian groove for Saturday night

On Saturday October 7 Brazilians Marcio da Silva (voice) and Ariel Gragnani (guitar) will once again join forces to perform their favorite Bossa Nova and Samba songs by Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque and others.

The live music at Fairlight Hall will start with Brazilian guitar pieces including pieces by Villa-Lobos followed by the Manuel De Falla’s Siete Canciones Populares song cycle. In the second half of the concert, entirely dedicated to Bossa Nova and Samba you will listen to well-known classics like Girl From Ipanema, One Note Samba and Corcovado.

This event is in support of the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra which is one of the newest professional orchestra in the UK in their first full season. Their season opening concert on Oct 13 features Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition winner Kenny Broberg. Other highlights in the season include a concert with cellist Richard Lester and Verdi’s Requiem with the Hastings Philharmonic Choir and the Kosovo Philharmonic Choir celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Kosovo’s Independence.

The evening starts at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased www.fairlighthall.co.uk, and cost £20 to include canapes and cocktails.