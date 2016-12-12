Candlelit music at Printworks

if there’s one thing will help you shake off the old year blues - especially when that year was 2016 - it’s this new candlelit acoustic music event at the Printworks in Hastings.

From January, every first Thursday of the month will see The Lantern Society lay claim to a warm place in local hearts; it opens on January 5 from 7.30pm.

The Lantern Society was already well established in London but now much-loved local musicians Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou are bringing its sister club home.

The evening will see a mix of performers and listeners from all over town enjoying whatever transpires on the night. There’s no list for players to sign up, and it’s not even on first come first served basis.

In 2007 Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou established The Lantern Society in a small room above a Dickensian pub in the City of London and their small wooden stage has been graced by countless players from multi-million selling recording artists to fledgling talents.

In 2009 the club became home to The Lantern Society Radio Hour which is an online radio show, hosted by Trevor Moss, featuring the very best performances from their much coveted stage.

The noteworthy result was the forging of a unique document live from the frontline of a constantly evolving music scene.

With an old-school broadcasting style in the manner of Bob Harris and the industrious spirit of Alan Lomax’s field recordings, the archive was sought out by The British Library Sound Archive for inclusion and preservation.

With such a rich vein of musical talent and tradition in Hastings, the new radio hour will undoubtedly unearth more treasures for generations to come to discover.

Recording artists in their own right, Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou passed the club on and the London Lantern is still going strong today in the capable hands of Gibraltan poet laureate Gabriel Moreno.

The pair, now settled in St Leonards-on-Sea having played everywhere from The Royal Albert Hall to The Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, to the Warsaw Congress Hall, have decided it is now time to reignite the Lantern once more.

Entrance will cost £3 - more detail from www.thelanternsociety.co.uk.

