Celebrate Country royalty with Islands In The Stream

A tribute to the King and Queen of Country, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, comes to the White Rock Theatre on Thursday December 1 at 7.30pm. Islands in the Stream is stacked with hits like Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady.

The audience will enjoy the pair’s awesome vocals and gentle humour according to producer Michael Taylor.

He said: “Bring-the-house-down performances, a superb score and supreme musicianship tell the story of the simple Smoky Mountains farm girl’s rise to country music’s biggest superstar.”

Underlining the cast’s dedication to mastering the sound of the original artistes, the performers and band have recorded an album of original songs in the style of Dolly Parton. Islands in the Stream features the lead track from the release, the song slotting in seamlessly between all the million-selling favourites featured in the production’s score. The performance is literally tightly stitched together – three of the outfits worn by the female lead are exact replicas of Dolly’s iconic outfits, custom-made for the show.

“The star of the show is a master of stage craft,” says Michael. “Dolly’s unmistakable phrasing is closely reproduced, bringing Miss Parton’s distinctive vocals and loveable personality to life.”

As seen on national TV, the evening’s Dolly is joined by a Stars In Their Eyes winner whose solo show has been seen from Orkney to the Isle of Wight, Dubai to St Lucia and all points in between. Tickets cost £21 - to book call 01424 462288 or go to www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.