Celebrate with the icons of Britpop in Beano On The Sea next month

Keep that summer festival vibe going with live music from an amazing lineup of top original British music act at Hastings Pier over the weekend of September 8-10.

Following a triumphant homecoming sell-out show and support to Coldplay recently, the band Embrace has been announced as the Friday September 8 Headliner. Embrace has just completed recording its seventh album and will have plenty of anthems to play from an impressive back catalogue. Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape will also be there on Friday, with Echobelly.

Lightning Seeds will be the star turn on Saturday September 9 with Reef, while Sunday September 10 will feature headline act Cast, The Bluetones, and Dodgy among others.

Cllr Kim Forward, Lead Member for Regeneration and Culture “I am delighted that the Beano On The Sea Festival will open our Autumn Music Month and pleased that it will take place on Hastings Pier, where so many famous acts have performed in the past. Hastings and Rother has declared itself a Music City area: we already have a fantastic music scene and want to grow our reputation as one of the best places for music in the country.”

Beano will have 13 quality original bands and film screenings over three days and is aiming to be a Britpop extravaganza.

Weekend wristband holders will have priority entrance to free aftershows around Hastings. They will be hosted by Happy Mondays’ Bez, The Specials legend, Terry Hall, big beat pioneer DJ Cut La Roc and fantastic tribute bands Oas-is and Blurd.

Screenings will include both The Stone Roses’ Made Of Stone and Oasis’ Supersonic documentaries and will take place in front of the deck bleachers, so audiences can enjoy sea air and a cool drink, while watching these music giants show how it’s done.

Sunday evening sees a post-show fundraiser by Tom Hingley, former lead singer of Inspiral Carpets, with The Kar-pets. This gig starts at 10pm and is in aid of mental health charity MIND - tickets for this cost £10.

Standard tickets for the weekend cost £99 with various options and packages available - minimum age £16 - from www.beanoonthesea.com