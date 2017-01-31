Celebrating his amazing dad’s unique musical legacy

Fifty years on from the first Mothers Of Invention album, Frank Zappa’s son Dweezil with his talented band handpick favourite tracks from his father’s extensive back catalogue.

They play live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday October 13 - doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £34.50 or £44.50.

Exposed to the music industry from a tender age, Dweezil developed an affinity for playing the guitar and producing music. Able to learn directly from world-class guitarists such as Steve Vai, he quickly developed into a musical star in his own right, releasing his first single - produced by Eddie Van Halen - at the age of 12.

Since 2006, Dweezil has put his own music on hold, assembled a virtuoso band of musicians and devoted himself to performing the music of the extraordinary Frank Zappa around the world, the only official act to do so since his father’s death in 1993. In 2009, they won a Grammy Award for best rock instrumental performance for Peaches en Regalia.