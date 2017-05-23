Celebrating rich musical past and hope for future

Zooquarium is a new one-day festival taking place on award-winning Hastings Pier on Saturday July 15.

Headlined by Rat Boy and featuring some 30 other artists, bands and DJs, Zooquarium promises to be a colourful continuation of Hastings Pier’s rich musical legacy as well as a celebration of its first year of re-opening.

Hastings Pier was once a pivotal stopping-off point on Britain’s gig circuit with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Clash, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and the Sex Pistols all treading the ballroom boards.

The ballroom is long gone - from years of neglect, disrepair and, finally, a near fatal fire in 2010 - but the pier is back from the ashes. It reopened last April with a gig by Madness. A year on, and the Pier has already won the National Pier Society’s coveted Pier of the Year 2017 accolade, been shortlisted for a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) award and now Zooquarium aims to attract music fans from far and wide.

The event is the brainchild of Hastings Pier Charity, and in particular its Learning and Education department. One of the festival’s central aims, thanks to funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, is to engage with the 14-24-year-old age group. Since 2014, the Learning and Education department has worked with over 95,000 people from the local community, including schools, families, young people and adults from diverse backgrounds.

Across four stages the music will include indie rock to hip hop via folk and dance music with something for everyone. It is hoped Zooquarium will be a joyous, carnival-like affair, with dressing up and getting involved in the magical vibes of Hastings.

Tickets £15 and further information from www.zooquariumfestival.com.

