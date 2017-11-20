Christmas music and festive favourites in Ashburnham

An evening of music and Christmas cheer is promised with Midwinter Music at Ashburnham Place on Saturday December 16. It will be held in The Orangery Tearoom from 7.30pm.

Sopranos Lucy Ashton, Anna Graebe and pianist Cameron Milne will perform a programme featuring works by John Rutter and Benjamin Britten as well as festive favourites.

Lucy commented: “I’m thrilled to be back with a Christmas concert at the Orangery once more. This years concert will have a slightly more pastoral feel to it with some less well known pieces. However we are still keeping many of our favourite traditional carols as it’s such a lovely atmosphere when everyone joins in with us. We look forward to seeing you there!”

The ticket price of £15 includes delicious seasonal treats from the Orangery tearooms and can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk.