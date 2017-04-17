Come hell or high water this Captain is dropping anchor

Making nothing less than an epic return to the Senlac Inn in Battle next week is The Captain Of The Lost Waves.

This enigma will perform live on Tuesday April 25 from 8pm, and is a firm favourite of Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club, which presents this regular event at the pub.

The Captain Of The Lost Waves voyages with critically acclaimed album Hidden Gems under his top hat and glorious status as darling of the Steampunk circuit.

The Captain almost defies definition, although those in the crew will know what to expect, but he is part singer/songwriter, part storyteller, and part Vaudeville.

As one reviewer said: “Watching a Captain Of The Lost Waves performance is like trying to describe the colour number nine,” and that says it all. Deliciously bonkers, eccentric, and impossible to categorise, The Captain takes his audience travelling through operatic scales to eerie chorale voices, hypnotic rhythms to confessional, and emotive lyrics and haunting melodies.

First mates and mutineers are welcome to come aboard and sail with the Captain as he opens up a music box of tales, mysteries and hidden gems in an extraordinary performance where theatre, drama and intrigue collide. His poetry, presence and drama is much appreciated at Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well, where it was said of his gig: “The Captain often appears in those rare live performances as a one-man wonder, his own man, oddball perhaps, unique in the way that distinguishes original artists from the copyists.”

Don’t miss out on a unique and outrageous talent - tickets cost £12, to book and for more information go to www.mrsy.co.uk or call 07794821454.