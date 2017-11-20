December gig for Steeleye Span

December sees a return to St Mary In The Castle for amazing Steeleye Span, the ever-evolving band of folk pioneers continuing to push boundaries.

Steeleye Span is fast approaching its 50th anniversary, but still with a work-rate to put many younger artists to shame. The band’s eighth album in 12 years - last year’s Dodgy Bastards - saw them return to the folk tales and characters always at the heart of their sound, with stories of murder, religion, incest, skulls, honour killings and tormented spirit.

Steeleye followed Dodgy Bastards up with a UK tour which introduced a new seven-piece line up, including Hastings favourite Roger Carey who joined the band on bass, and Benji Kirkpatrick adding bouzouki, acoustic guitar and vocals.

In this current tour Steeleye revisits the record that began it all; released in 1970, Hark! The Village Wait not only launched the band but also played a vital part in the history of folk rock, helping kickstart a sound that would come to define British traditional music.

They will play Hark! in its entirety at the Hastings gig on Thursday December 14.

Apart from Roger, Liam Genockey (drummer), also lives here and the band rehearses in Hastings.

Roger says he first saw the band way back in 1974 in Eastbourne and admired Rick Kemp - who left last year - as “a fine bass player.”

Roger said: “I am very honoured to be taking on the bassist position in Steeleye from Rick.” Roger had other connections over the years with Steeleye - he worked with long-term violinist Peter Knight, and they played as a duo, violin and bass guitar, with a successful residency in Hastings. Roger has also worked with Liam, so when the opportunity for a new bass player arose in Steeleye, Liam put Roger forwards for the job; he also sings backing vocals.

Roger has “really enjoyed” learning an extensive set of Steeleye tunes, including playing the whole of Hark! for the current tour.

He commented: “The music is so varied and colourful, and great fun to play and sing.” He feels “very chuffed” that they are playing Hastings and added: “It’s a pleasure to work with them all.”

