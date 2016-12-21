Dorey The Wise return to Albion

Back at the start of the year I saw a concert put together by Off Axis, a nationwide scheme for up-and-coming bands to share support slots at each other’s gigs.

Local lads Dorey the Wise were brilliantly supported at the Albion by Ded Rabbit and Young Jacks - from Edinburgh and Leeds respectively - in a night that showcased the sheer talent there is all over the country and helped to establish the Albion as one of Hastings’s live music venues.

This month Dorey the Wise were back for another Off Axis gig, this time supported by Bristol-based quartet the Rupees, who confidently delivered infectious, catchy tunes - solid synth pads, growling guitar and an ubertight, neo-funky rhythm section - to a keen and busy Albion crowd.

This was a perfect warm-up for Dorey the Wise, who over the past four years or so have ingrained themselves into the fabric of the music scene in Hastings and further afield. During this time they have refined their live act and honed their songwriting skills, the result being that they now deliver a more polished, practised performance than might have been expected less than a year ago. The songs are more complex too. Alongside the more familiar, poppier numbers there are some newer, moodier moments to the live set, showing that, with experience, the band has matured well and is not afraid to explore the darkness as well as the light.

At the centre is the considerable presence of front man Aidan Tigwell. Just as Dorey the Wise’s songwriting has matured, so Tigwell’s voice has grown to fit the newer arrangements, and has the ability to switch with ease from impassioned foghorn to delicate balladeer. Alongside him, lead guitarist and vocalist Chris Georghiou is the perfect foil, adding layers of sound, and the rhythm section - James Dennison on bass and Elliot Lampitt on drums - is tighter and more adventurous than ever.

Something has happened to this band this year that has led to a more professional, more versatile set, full of light and shade and brimming with emotion - all of this confidently delivered by a band that has grown in stature and raw musical prowess. Dorey The Wise return for Fat Tuesday/Off Axis and Hastings Music Month Feb 14 - March 17. By Barry Ashley.

