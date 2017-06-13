Enjoy fun of Rye Ukelele Festival

Now in its third year the Rye Ukelele Festival is back to delight residents and visitors on Saturday July 8 from 11am.

This will be at The Cinque Ports Arms, Cinque Ports Street, and is a free event featuring ukulele bands from across the south east.

Apart from the live music there will be food and drink stalls, bars, ice cream and ukulele stalls. This promises to be a fun day out for music lovers, families and ukulele enthusiasts, and is going to feature a Big Busk with great songs from 50 years ago, the time of The Beatles Sergeant Pepper album, so bring your ukulele and join in. You can also buy a raffle ticket to win a ukulele signed by members of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain; the proceeds will go to The Ukulele Kids Club UK, the charity which donates ukuleles to hospitalised children.

For more information: http://ryeukuleleexperiment.co.uk