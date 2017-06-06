Experience magic of Dom Pipkin and his sizzling trio at Kino Teatr

Dom Pipkin and the Ikos Trio take to the stage of Kino Teatr next weekend for a life-affirming evening of blues, soul, funk and jazz with a piano-driven New Orleans groove.

The band will play on Saturday June 17 from 7.30pm - tickets cost £10.

It’s a welcome return to Kino Teatr but this time Dom comes with bass and drums in support. Hugely popular with his solo shows charting the history of New Orleans for more than 100 years, Pipkin now brings in members of his band ‘The Ikos’ to lay down those irresistible rhythms.

Dom Pipkin has appeared many times on British and American TV and radio with his interpretations of classic rolling New Orleans piano.

BBC Radio 2 presenter and jazz star Jamie Cullum commented “I can’t hold a candle to this guy” while Paloma Faith, whom Pipkin was musical director to for four years, said: “When Dom plays the piano, magic happens.”

Pipkin is a frequent visitor to New Orleans where he plays, and in addition has appeared at SXSW festival, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The all-star group, with playing credits ranging from Dr John, Laura Mvula, Paul Weller, Maceo Parker, Pee Wee Ellis, Ray Davies and David Byrne create a party wherever they go with their deep funky sound, and bring alive the spirit of the greats – Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, The Meters, and many many more. Early booking advised at www.kino-teatr.co.uk or call 01424 457830.