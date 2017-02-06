Folk maverick Jim Moray has Valentine date in Battle

As part of his solo UK tour, folk innovator Jim Moray will play at the Senlac Inn in Battle on Tuesday February 14 at 8pm.

For 15 years Moray has been at the forefront of a new movement in English traditional music. His debut album Sweet England changed the sound of folk song and won awards for its innovative melding of orchestration and electronica.

Subsequent albums embraced everything from grime to Johnny Marr-esque guitar pop, but at their heart was always Jim’s unmistakeable soulful and yearning voice; singing old songs in a new way. His sixth album Upcetera heralds a new chapter and has received the best reviews of his career, including five stars from Mojo. He has also found the time to contribute three new songs to BBC Dr Who spin-off show Class, and launched his own Low Culture Podcast. This is a rare chance to see Moray in an intimate solo gig. Info and tickets (£12) at www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

