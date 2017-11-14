Former Bluetones singer on his own at Blackmarket VIP

The next in the series of Blackmarket VIP’s Up Close And Personal gigs comes from Mark Morriss who will perform an intimate unplugged set on Friday November 17. Doors open at the venue in George Street from 7pm.

Mark is a singer songwriter who famously made his name fronting English indie outfit The Bluetones. He sang with the four piece over a successful and fruitful 15 year period, scoring 14 top ten singles and 3 top ten albums. His debut solo album, Memory Muscle, was released in May 2008. In 2014 Morriss released his second solo album, A Flash Of Darkness, through Acid Jazz records. Morriss has recorded the theme music for all the children’s audiobooks written by David Walliams. He is also currently a full member of Matt Berry’s live band, The Maypoles. Local support from Joe and Dave. Tickets cost £8.05 through the Blackmarket VIP FB page or Eventbrite.