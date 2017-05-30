From success in BGT to owning the stage at White Rock in Our House

Street dancing sensation George Sampson has been confirmed for the UK tour of award-winning musical Our House which comes to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre from September 19-23.

George won the second season of Britain’s Got Talent in May 2008 with his stylish and moving interpretation of Singing In The Rain, when he was just 14 years old. He had realised his passion for performing by busing on the streets of Manchester at the age of 12.

Following his success in the competition, he made his stage debut in the West End hip-hop musical Into the Hoods. George also starred as Eddie in the feature films Street Dance 3D and Street Dance 2, where he found his love for acting.

He then went on to appear in three series of the award-winning BBC drama Waterloo Road, playing bad boy Kyle Stack. Having discovered a talent for acting work, George began working on Mount Pleasant (Sky) playing the role of Gary, and also in Emmerdale (ITV) as troublemaker, Ryan.

Playing the role of local bad boy Reecey, George joins previously announced cast members Deena Payne (Kath Casey), Jason Kajdi (Joe Casey) and Sophie Matthew (Sarah).

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on their first date. In an effort to impress her with bravado, Joe breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street. When the police turn up, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two: one which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police. As two very different paths unfold before him, the consequences of that choice will change his life forever.

Our House was first staged at the Cambridge Theatre in London’s West End from October 2002 to August 2003 and won the 2003 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

This tour will be directed by Immersion Theatre’s James Tobias and choreographed by the resident choreographer of Matilda The Musical, Fabian Aloise. Immersion Theatre’s production credits include Alice in Wonderland and The Wind in the Willows. To book tickets call 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk