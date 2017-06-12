Gala night and auction

A star studded gala night of music and dancing will dazzle in the grounds of Fairlight Hall on Saturday July 1 raising money for the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

The evening will be hosted by Bill Turnbull, Classic FM DJ and former presenter of BBC Breakfast, accompanied by Petula Clark CBE, President of the Hastings International Music Festival.

The event has been underwritten by local sponsors to ensure that 100 per cent of the ticket price goes towards the fundraising total. Guests will be welcomed by the sound of the Buckswood Bagpipers, a classical string quartet, Hastings’ own jazz diva Lianne Carroll, and a short recital by Taek Gi Li, who won the competition aged only 17 in 2014.

A highlight of the event will be a live auction for unique items such as a long weekend in New York, a mature flowering Cherry Tree donated by English Woodlands, lunch at the Royal Automobile Club with the legendary founder of The Leeds piano competition, Dame Fanny Waterman, and signed photographs of Muhammad Ali taken by film director Mike Figgis.

There is also a silent auction of other items online for anyone who wishes to support the competition.

Co-ordinator Hanna Deeble said: “We have also given people the option to simply make a donation in a specific category such as performances in schools or the Orchestra fund, performers’ engagement fees and so on. If we want to continue to attract the world’s very best young concert pianists, as well as ensuring our community has good access to hear this amazing music with a top London orchestra, we need funds well above and beyond the revenue we generate from ticket sales. As it is we run this major international arts event on a relatively small budget and are helped hugely by the incredible support we have from our patrons, local volunteers and host families.”

Tickets for the July 1 gala have almost sold out, but bidding online will open on Saturday June 17, and will close at midday on June 30.

To find out how to bid, go to www.hipcc-gala-auction.com. Other auction items include a box at Lords Cricket Ground for 18 people, a presentation tennis racket signed by Andy Murray, a design consultation with the Head Gardener of Fairlight Hall and a luxury break for two in a Champneys Spa of your choice.

The day after the Gala Night - Sunday July 2 - will see the Summer Prizewinner’s Recital and Picnic at Fairlight Hall, with a full performance by Taek Gi Lee whose programme will feature music by Haydn, Schubert, Beethoven and Mussorgsky.

Tickets £20 are available online or from Hastings Tourist Information Centre at Muriel Matters House in Breeds Place (01424 451111). For more information visit the HIPCC website.

