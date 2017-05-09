Going back to their roots with Home Counties

The much-loved trio Saint Etienne takes to the De La Warr Pavilion stage on Tuesday June 6 to play new music from latest album Home Counties.

The band was started in 1990 by Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs who were childhood friends and became music journalists. They intended to use different singers, but when they worked with Sarah on Nothing Can Stop Us they decided to make the relationship permanent.

Their typical approach was to combine sonic elements of the dance-pop that emerged in the wake of the so-called Second Summer of Love, such as samples and digitally synthesized sounds, with an emphasis on songwriting involving romantic and introspective themes more commonly associated with traditional British pop and rock music. Early work demonstrated the influence of ‘60s soul, ‘70s dub and rock as well as ‘80s dance music, giving them a broad palette of sounds and a reputation for eclecticism.

Home Counties contains 19 tracks inspired by their bittersweet relationship with the eponymous shires that have always been part of their lives. It was recorded in the summer and autumn of 2016 and it’s co-produced by Shawn Lee of Wall Of Sound and Young Gun Silver Fox fame.

Cracknell commented: “We had so much fun writing for this album, drawing influence from our teenage years growing up in the home counties. Bob, Pete and I led almost parallel lives while I was in Windsor and they were in Surrey, developing our passion for music and London. Shawn Lee was a joy to work with, he’s a wonderful multi-instrumentalist who seemed to have some kind of telepathy with us and translated our ideas perfectly. The record is quite varied in styles and brings together a little something from all our past albums whilst sounding completely new.”

Tickets cost £25 and can be booked on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.