Great music and prizes in Golly Gosh Gala next Friday

Next Friday (April 21) sees the Golly Gosh Gala in aid of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the White Rock Theatre’s chosen charity, and Charity for Kids.

Charity for Kids raises funds to provide support for disabled, sick and terminally ill children across Hastings and Rother. They help by providing children and their families through funding specialised equipment that is either not available or is too expensive.

Start with a welcome drink and canapés at 7pm followed by a delicious three course meal.

The 1066 Rockitmen, who will be playing throughout the evening, will entertain with more surprises on the night. There will be a raffle with fabulous prizes donated by local businesses. Tickets will be available at the theatre for £1 for a strip of five. There will also be a selection of signed posters of several acts who have played at the White Rock Theatre in the last year and bids can be made for them. Smart dress. Menu available on request, call 01424 462288.

