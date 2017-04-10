Hastings finest in Kino Teatr gig

Kino-Teatr in Norman Road, St Leonards, will welcome Hastings’ own Marie White for her first headline performance at the venue tomorrow evening - Saturday April 15 from 7.30pm.

Reminiscent of Tracey Chapman and Macy Gray, her voice will leave the audience spellbound by its versatility and range. With a poetic song-writing style that alternates between emotional to irresistibly dancey, Marie’s had support from BBC Kent, picked up support slots with Barbara Dickson and gigged extensively across the South East. Tickets £15.