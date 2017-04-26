Hastings Folk Fest is back with magical mix of music

Now in its fourth year, the Hastings Folk Fest (May 2-7) again brings a variety of events - many of which are free.

Starting on Tuesday after the Jack In The Green procession, local venues and promoters have followed the theme to present a mix of folk music, covering traditional music and song sessions, singer/songwriters, acoustic and electric bands, including Equatorial Group, Garry Blakeley Band, Los Twangueros, Pocketsize, Titus, United Stoats of America, Stone Junction, Rik Van Den Bosch, The Captain’s Beard, Jason McNiff, Milton Hide and Jamie Smart.

The big event is on Saturday May 6 when Fairport Convention plays at St Mary In The Castle. The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary amd such distinguished musicians as Sandy Denny, Richard Thompson and Dave Swarbrick have all done their bit over the years; the band is now in the safe hands of Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders, Chris Leslie, and percussionist, Gerry Conway. Fairport Convention are recipients of the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and their album Liege & Lief was recently voted as the Best Folk Album of All Time.

The Lantern Society have a special festival event at the Printworks, and the Electric Palace Cinema has arranged films especially for the festival. The Café Tour is again taking place - Glashin and Rattlebag will be playing and singing in a number of Old Town cafes, raising money for St Michael’s Hospice.

Programmes are available in venues around Old Town such as The Crown, Albion and The Stag, Hastings Tourist Information Centre, or visit hastingsfolkfest.org.