Now in its seventh year, Hastings Storytelling Festival presents award-winning Indian movie, Deool, at the Electric Palace Cinema on Monday November 6 as part of its Reimagine India theme for 2017.

On Friday November 10 at St Mary In The Castle audiences will be entertained by a candlelit evening of comedy, dance puppetry, story and theatre as they enjoy delicious Indian cuisine (vegetarian available). There are free and ticketed events, workshops, and performances. Most events for under-10’s are free. Other events include Benjamin Zephaniah and The Revolutionary Minds, A Heart At Sea performed by Half a String and the popular free children’s storytelling Carnival Day at the Stade, which is on Sunday November 12. The festival has events for all ages. For full information and programme visit www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk.