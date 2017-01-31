Highlights from sell-out concert

Last Saturday saw Hastings Sinfonia’s most successful event yet with a sold-out concert in St Leonards.

The Hastings Sinfonia is a community orchestra which is admired not only for wonderful playing but also for its professionalism and the wonderful programmes offered. Members meet regularly to rehearse at St John the Evangelist church all year round and their conductor is Derek Carden.

Apart from performing popular classics and much-loved old favourites, the concert saw the premiere of two of local composer Polo Piatti’s new works. Polo is an award-winning British-Argentine composer and pianist with an international reputation who has made his home in Hastings. In 2011 Polo founded Hastings Sinfonia and is also artistic director. He has worked in the UK and abroad as composer, accomplished musician, musical director, conductor and lecturer. During his extensive touring as a concert pianist Polo became known for his ground- breaking classical piano improvisations.

His new compositions were I’m Mata Hari, a pivotal aria from opera Mata Hari, with lyrics by BAFTA winning writer Roy Apps, and sung by local soprano Thomasine Trezise. The other was Tango Solitaire, inspired by Polo’s home in Buenos Aires, where Tango was born. After noticing how much the orchestra enjoyed playing it, Polo dedicated it to them.

He commented: “Both works were received extraordinarily well with many people sharing a tear due to the emotional opera aria and others by reacting lively to the Argentine Tango’s seductive rhythms.”

Other highlights of the evening included pianist Howard Southern performing the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto with great success, while virtuoso percussionist Chris Beaumont amazed the audience with his astonishing rendition of Eric Coates’s Dambuster’s March on marimba and xylophone, accompanied by the Hastings Sinfonia.

Another great moment was when specially invited Canadian tenor Randy Nichol mesmerised the audience with his dramatic rendition of Vesti la Giubba from the Pagliaci opera.

For more news about Hastings Sinfonia visit www.hastingssinfonia.com.

