Highlights of upcoming piano competition 2017

If you go to Priory Meadow this weekend, you’ll find local pianists of all ages grabbing the chance to play in public on a concert standard grand piano.

This is called Music In The Meadow and is a taster for the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, which starts at the White Rock Theatre next Thursday, February 23 and runs until the two evening finals on March 3 and 4.

The grand piano will be available from 9-5.30pm this Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18; and from 10-4pm on Sunday, February 19.

Many keen pianists have booked their slots but there are still plenty available - you can text 07788 723003 or simply come along to be fitted in as soon as possible.

Just a couple of days later, young pianists from all over the world will begin to arrive for the piano competition itself.

The first stage starts next Thursday and continues on Friday and Saturday. Contestants will play excerpts from the concerto they have chosen from the competition’s list, with an accompanist playing the orchestral part. There will be three sessions on Thursday and Friday, at 10am, 2pm and 6pm, and two on Saturday at 10am and 2pm.

Up to 24 contestants will then go through to Stage 2, on Monday February 27 and Tuesday February 28, when they will play excerpts from a second concerto they have chosen. Again there will be three sessions a day. Tickets for both stages are £5 per session.

Once again this year children under 16 accompanied by a paying adult will be able to attend any of the Stage One and Two sessions for free. Schools are also being invited to send groups to the first two stages free of charge.

A maximum of 12 contestants will then go through to the semi-finals on Wednesday March 1. They will each play a 35 minute recital mainly of music of their own choice, though they will all have to play one piece from a compulsory list.

Once again there will be three sessions, at 11pm, 2.40pm and 6pm. Tickets are a bargain at a mere £5 per session.

Six semi-finalists will go through to the grand final. The six who don’t will be offered the chance to take part in a Masterclass given by distinguished members of the international jury on Thursday March 2 at the White Rock Theatre.

Tickets for this intimate occasion are £20 to include wine and canapés.

Then comes the grand final itself, which will take place over two evenings – Friday March 3 and Saturday March 4. The finalists – three each evening – will perform one of their chosen concertos in full with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a rare chance to play with one of the great orchestras of the world.

The winner will receive a cheque for £10,000, the chance to perform as a soloist with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and an opportunity to play a concerto in the United States, as well as other concerts.

All stages of the competition will take place at the White Rock Theatre and are open to the public. Tickets available on 01424 462288 or from www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.