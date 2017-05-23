How inspiration got Williams back on track

Another free live instore is coming from Music’s Not Dead favourite Tom Williams who will be playing tomorrow (Saturday May 27) from 4.30pm at the shop to celebrate the release of his new album All Change.

Williams, formerly of Tom Williams and The Boat, has made the album of his career. His fifth record to date, this is a collection of songs written in practice rooms across Kent, in breaks from teaching guitar and song writing to school children. Made on a shoestring budget, with the band comprising of first year music tech students from Leeds Beckett University, it plays like a big budget classic, with Williams’ love of 1970s American rock evident throughout.

Having all but given up on the music industry and with no plans to record, let alone tour, Williams turned to teaching, and was forced to look at songwriting in a new light. Songs, such as Get High, initially grew out of ideas he gave to his students. As a result of this process and with no expectations or industry pressure, he quietly entered the most creative period of his career. The approach became more refined and adopted a more commercial edge, “a celebration of the big chord change and the emotional sucker-punch line” as he puts it.

It was in January 2016 that the songs really came to life. Williams was offered a week long artist residency at the music department of Leeds Beckett University. He accepted on the condition that they could provide him with a band, who turned out to be six 19 year-old music tech students. They worked fast, recording two songs a day, 20 takes before lunch and 20 after. After the sessions were finished over the student’s Easter holidays, the results were sent to Ian Grimble (The Fall, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Mumford & Sons) for mixing and All Change came into being - an honest commentary on the mindset of a musician who was prepared to hang up his guitar and take on life’s other challenges.