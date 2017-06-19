Inspired by landscape

Music inspired by the British Isles will be a highlight of Bexhill Festival of Music at the end of this month.

Stringhenge will performed by Shoreham’s Richard Durrant at St Peter’s Church in Bexhill Old Town on Friday June 30 from 7.30pm.

Durrant has built a reputation as one of the great guitarists of his generation. Since studying at the Royal College of Music he has pursued both performance and composition and kept his ever expanding audience connected with his unpretentious manner and natural skills of communication.

Richard is as comfortable performing the classical guitar at the Royal Albert Hall as he is giving a ukulele concert in the wilds of Paraguay or the smallest, English village hall. Richard’s adventures have allowed him to dip in and out of the worlds of classical, folk, world and jazz, and his passion for music pervades everything he chooses to do.

His new show Stringhenge is acoustic music featuring the Uffington Tenor Guitar, built in Sussex, and a six string concert guitar, built in Lincolnshire and made from 5,000 year old English oak, exploring unplugged music on the folk/classical cusp.

Said Richard: “This guitar has an almost sacred presence and Stringhenge grew out of my relationship with it. It lead me to commission the Uffington Tenor Guitar from Ian Chisholm, to write loads of new music and to gather the images for an entirely new show.”

At one time the guitarist and composer lived in a tumbledown 11th century Benedictine priory in Sussex at the feet of the famous Long Man hill carving, providing reinforcement for his desire to connect with the landscape. The artwork used for the Stringhenge was created by his sister, Ann Durrant, using material copied from ancient British rock carvings and turned into prints and lino cuts. Ann works in a mobile studio built into an old bus which has its own wood burning stove and printing press.

Richard commented: “I have a deep love of our landscape but I’m also aware this is a particularly ugly time to be labelled patriotic, so I have struggled to steer a clear path. One solution I have found is to embrace my musical, artistic perspective.”

Stringhenge is as beautifully produced and richly visual as any of Durrant’s tours of recent years. It’s also unplugged allowing an audience to hear and feel the vibrations of the wood in these incredible guitars. Durrant plays them brilliantly and is a clever weaver of intriguing tales. It’s real roots music linking the neolithic to the 21st century. “When I’m up on the Sussex Downs I often wish that I could look inside the hills. When I play music it’s almost as if I can.”

Tickets £14 from the De La Warr Pavilion on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com/book.