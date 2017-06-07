Jazz excellence from band of top professional musicians

Ready to dazzle their audience on Friday June 23 will be The Drawtones who play live from 8pm at The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre, Hastings.

The Drawtones, an East Sussex jazz and funk band, will be joined by the stunning Jools Holland saxophonist Derek Nash.

An evening of top class entertainment is guaranteed with music from artists such as George Benson, Miles Davis and more.

The band, which started in early 2016, is full of musicians with many years of professional experience between them. Their founder and leader is jazz organist Rod Pooley. The Drawtones in their first year supported Curtis Stigers and appeared with Derek Nash. They performed in 2016 at the Rye International Jazz Festival. 2017 is proving to be just as exciting with the new Down The Line album featuring Derek Nash being released in March. Tickets for adults £15, book on 01424 423221.