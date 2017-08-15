Jazz festival draws top acts to Rye in weekend-long music celebration

Hue And Cry will open the Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival on Friday August 25 ahead of the release of new album Pocketful Of Stones in September.

Brothers Pat and Greg Kane will headline the first of five outstanding festival concerts at St Mary’s Church, in Rye, and will perform a special intimate stripped-back concert. They were one of the most successful acts to emerge from the Scottish music scene that dominated the charts in the late ‘80s. The duo from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire released their debut album Seduced and Abandoned, and scored their biggest hit, Labour Of Love, three years later.

American soul and jazz singer Kandace Springs headlines on Saturday August 26 performing songs from her highly acclaimed album Soul Eyes.

On Sunday August 27 one of the world’s most respected American blues singer Eric Bibb performs with his talented band which will be an unmissable experience.

On Monday August 28, the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars perform a unique concert which includes special video footage telling the story of the world’s most famous jazz club. The All Stars band are made up of pianist and composer James Pearson, Alex Garnett on saxophone, Chris Higginbottom on drums, plus special guest singer Natalie Williams.

Closing out the festival on Monday evening will be West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman. Seth performs a solo evening concert to include much of his stunning back catalogue and new material from his latest album.

Expect the best in jazz, blues, RnB, soul, folk, roots, latin, cuban and contemporary music by talented regional and local musicians across the three days performing in different venues, including Martin McNeill’s Bottleneck Blues Trio, gyspy jazz from Trio Manouch, jazz funk from Nico’s band, feverish latin and swing from the Violet Jive, acoustic roots and blues with King Size Slim Sound, driving cuban rhythms with Son Yambu, blues rock from trio Freak Flag, and Dom Pipkin And The Ikos performing New Orleans Jazz and stomping blues. For updates, information and to book go to www.ryejazz.com.