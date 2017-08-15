Jazz picnic and brolly parade in Bank Holiday fundraiser

A Bank Holiday Jazz feast is coming next weekend in the beautiful setting of a garden in St Leonards.

Featuring the musical talents of Excelsior Vintage Jazz Band and the popular Victory Sisters, the Rotary Club of Senlac’s annual jazz picnic will take place on Bank Holiday Sunday and is a popular event as well as successful fundraiser.

The event will again be held at Camelot, at 90 Westfield Lane. Although tea, coffee and Pimms will be available, bring your own food and drink and picnic in the garden with its lake while listening to the music. Join in the Brolly Parade, dance or just relax.

Gates open at 11.30am with the jazz from 1.00pm until 5.30pm. There is ample free parking.

Tickets are £11 in advance, or £13 on the day, from Pat Connor, address as above, or call 01424 756990 or 07721 400588 and cheques should be made payable to Rotary Club of Senlac. Details are also on the Club’s website www.senlacrotry.org.

All proceeds go to local good causes including this year the Hastings and Bexhill Junior Rugby Club.

If you would like to know more about Rotary please contact the Senlac Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles, on 01424 843955 or see the web-site as above.

The club draws members from and serving Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas, and meets on Wednesday evenings normally at the Cooden Beach Hotel, Bexhill.