Live music all afternoon from the DLWP bandstand

Relax and kick back tomorrow in Bexhill with free Music on the Bandstand outside the De La Warr Pavilion from 2-6pm..

This is presented by Union Music Store which is the brain-child of Jamie and Stevie Freeman.

They simply love the music they sell and want to share it with as many people as possible.

Their lineup will include amazing artists such as Mike Ross who writes soul wrenchin’, riff bustin’ songs that make audiences want to share the tale of his life’s journey and the lessons he’s learned. The Self Help Group inhabit the musical spaces between folk, Americana and indie; the band formed in 2009 when songwriter Mark Bruce decided to clean years of dust off his old 12 string guitar and start writing songs, recording demos in his darkened loft space in Brighton.

The Jamie Freeman Agreement is the UK’s very own Americana virtuosos (Spiral Earth). With 100 Miles From Town they set about defining English Americana with a mix of styles embracing folk, country and echoes of the 60’s. They are signed to the Union Music Store record label, and have released two albums with a third on the way.

Noble Jacks are a rip-roaring alt-folk band with roof-raising energy, whose warm electro-acoustic interactions fuse together a mixture of folky rhythms and engaging lyricism. The band encompasses heartfelt, yet uptempo songs showcasing fiddle, blues harmonica and big anthem toplines. The band has just signed to the Union Music Store label and will be releasing the debut album early 2017. For more detail and timings go to www.dlwp.com.

