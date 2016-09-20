Live performance from pioneering musical legend

Find out exactly why Prince thought Gary Numan was a genius at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday evening (September 26).

The diminutive one was a fan of Numan’s talent but the influence of this electronic and industrial music pioneer has been recognised by a diverse array of artists - from Prince all the way to Lady Gaga, Jack White and Kanye West.

While Numan’s unique style continues to connect he has never stopped innovating and his latest album, Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind), is evidence of this desire to never stand still with the album marking his return to the UK Top 20 Albums Chart and Billboard 200 for the first time in over 30 years.

The subsequent Splinter World Tour took in more countries and dates than any Numan tour since 1981 and ended with his biggest headline show in over 30 years at the legendary Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind) saw him team up with Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck and producing partner Ade Fenton. Whilst writing and recording of this, his first full length studio album since 2006, Numan toured extensively, including marking the 30th anniversary of the classic Pleasure Principle with a tour. Numan also co-wrote the Battles single My Machines, and his music continued to stay in the spotlight thanks to bands such as Jack White’s The Dead Weather covering Are ‘Friends’ Electric?.

Numan’s unique vocal style evokes a feeling of machinery and icy alienation whilst provoking strong emotions within the electronic sound of classic albums such as The Pleasure Principle and Telekon. Tickets £29.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

