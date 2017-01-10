Magical January recital is a competition curtain-raiser

This weekend sees a winter recital at Fairlight Hall to inspire and transport.

The 2016 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition prize winner Jung Eun Severine Kim will play a programme of stunning pieces from 11-1pm on Saturday January 14.

Jung Eun Severine Kim gave her debut recital when she was only ten. Now 22, over the intervening years she has performed in Korea, Japan, the USA, Germany, France and Great Britain.

Her programme will include Haydn’s Piano Sonata in E flat Major and pieces by Debussy, Schumann and two by Liszt.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Aquila House (01424 451111) or online from www.musicglue.com.

This year’s HIPCC will take place at the White Rock Theatre between February 23 and March 4. Tickets for all stages are available now from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

