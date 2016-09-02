Make memories with singing star

Singer and TV personality Jane McDonald, one of the nation’s favourite entertainers, brings her latest show, Making Memories Live in Concert, to The White Rock Theatre on Thursday September 29 at 7.30pm.

Jane presents an evening of music and laughter featuring many of her best loved songs from her incredible career, including her own compositions and amazing medleys. Making Memories is packed full of phenomenal songs and arrangements featuring Jane’s exceptional musicians and singers. Tickets cost £35.50 from whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call on 01424 464288.