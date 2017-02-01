Mardi Gras action in Hastings as Dodgy headlines Fat Tuesday 2017

This February, the five-day Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival - which is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration - springs into action, showcasing Hastings’ thriving music scene and opening its doors to a wealth of musical talent and music fans alike.

Hailed as Hastings’ answer to SXSW in Texas, or Brighton’s Great Escape festival, Hastings Fat Tuesday celebrates its eighth year in 2017 and is one of the sparkling jewels in the town’s cultural crown.

The event launched last weekend at The Palace on Hastings seafront.

The Grande Ball was a celebration of the Venetian Carnevale where extravagant costumes and masks were order of the day. Headlined by the internationally acclaimed “soul of New Orleans in the UK” Dom Pipkin & the Iko’s with DJs Ilona and King Sonny Ade P, this sell-out event attracted a big crowd with a big focus on costume - and Hastings does know how to dress to impress.

On Friday February 24 there will be a special performance from this year’s Festival Featured Act, Marie White and her band.

Marie will be playing 10 gigs across the Festival in 2017 and this is a great chance to see her perform her full show.

Fringe events featuring live music from local favourites will also take place across the town - please check the Fat Tuesday website for full details on www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

Unplugged Saturday is a massive event on Saturday February 25 with no less than 200 gigs in one afternoon.

This will see 40 acts covering a variety of musical genres, touring around the participating bar and restaurants, playing 15 minute acoustic sets in each venue they are scheduled to appear at.

This carries on into the evening at multiple venues across the town.

Thee Sunday Sonics on Sunday February 26 is a one-day celebration of avant garde electronic music in the Trinity Triangle. Hastings and St Leonards have long been established melting pots of visual art, music, film and performance. Here Fat Tuesday presents a supreme selection of International visual and sonic innovators in the America Ground.

Off Axis is also on February 26 and is a live showcase from the best unsigned bands from across the country - all on the brink of greatness. Curated by The Stinger magazine, Off Axis, ACM and The Joe Strummer Foundation, this is an opportunity for developing acts to flaunt themselves to a wider audience and for agents to discover new talent.

The Off Axis after party will take place at Hastings’ legendary music venue The Fountain (Queen’s Road, Hastings) featuring Hastings Folk Punk band, Maltilda’s Scoundrels.

The Umbrella Parade on the same day will be lead by the much-loved Second Line Band; the Umbrella Parade is fun for all the family – an explosion of colour and fun that marches from The Stade to The Palace.

Monday February 27 sees UnConvention which is a one-day music conference aimed at the grass roots of the industry. It will feature panellist conversations with BBC Introducing The South and workshops about the future of the music industry, with tips and discussions about how to get in to and success in the industry.

Brace yourselves for the main event on Tuesday February 28 - a night of fancy dress, fabulous feathers, beads, masks and music! Twelve venues host The Fat Tuesday Tour where 24 bands play 20 minute sets in three venues.

This year the organisers are thrilled to welcome UK Britpop favourites Dodgy as headliner. Best known for chart hits Staying Out For The Summer, and Good Enough, Dodgy is currently touring the UK having released a fifth album, What Are We Fighting For. On release of the album in September, the band secured plenty of BBC Radio2 airplay, plus a session with the legendary Bob Harris.

The Fat Tuesday After show party will follow in true festival style, with We Are Zed at the Brass Monkey.