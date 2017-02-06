Maximo Park on 11 date new tour

Maximo Park has announced a tour this spring in support of latest album Risk To Exist which is released on April 21.

The band starts at Birmingham 02 Institute and calls on hometown Newcastle and venues such as Sheffield and Cardiff before ending up at the Royal Albert Hall.

On the way Maximo Park will visit the South coast for a live gig at the DLWP in Bexhill on Saturday May 13.

Bringing together trademark hook-laden melodies and sense of urgency with off-kilter rock, soulful grooves and pop sensibilities, Risk To Exist is a record for the present day, raging against the dire state of world affairs in 2016 and crumbling political systems.

Frontman Paul Smith said: “The album is, ultimately, about empathy. Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society.

“There’s a questioning of power throughout and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality.

Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before. The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

These are pop songs which talk about big issues without talking down to the listener; an album where political is also personal.

Risk To Exist was co-produced by Tom Schick (Wilco, Beck, White Denim) and Maximo Park. Keen for the inspiration of unfamiliar surroundings after writing the album in their native North-East, the band decamped to Wilco’s studio, The Loft in Chicago, in Autumn 2016. Recorded completely live, the recording represents another bold stylistic step for the band after 2014’s Top 10 Too Much Information. Maximo Park have also enlisted Mimi Parker from acclaimed US band Low for the record, whose voice lends its warmth to five album tracks.

Maximo Park are Paul Smith (vocals), Duncan Lloyd (guitar), Lukas Wooller (keyboards) and Tom English (drums).

Doors open 7pm; tickets cost £20 and are available from box office on 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.