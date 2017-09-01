Mermaids to gather for Bexhill’s weekend fest

There is something for all the family at the Bexhill Festival of the Sea - which is a free event.

You can see cookery demonstrations of seafood and foraged food. Enjoy over 50 stalls of local Sussex produce and global seafood cuisine, English wines, arts and crafts, free angling coaching, children’s fun fair, Morris dancing, belly dancing and a full line-up of live music.

The highlight of Saturday’s event will be the Guinness World Record attempt of the largest gathering of mermaids. Come and watch but better yet, don a tail and come along.

To complete the weekend - a special concert on Sunday evening at the De La Warr Pavilion, an opportunity to see the fantastic Peter Knight’s Gigspanner and Liane Carroll with Roger Carey. Tickets available on www.dlwp.com.

The second part of the Sea Festival celebrations is a full month of angling events. All planned with conservation in mind. The open beach matches are catch and release. - details on the festival’s website.